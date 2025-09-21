Mercedes F1 star handed alternate FIA punishment at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

A star of the Mercedes F1 team has received a punishment from the FIA after failing to adhere to sporting rules at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell set out to prove themselves in Baku after team principal Toto Wolff labelled his driver duo underwhelming last time out at the Italian GP.

But Russell went in to the weekend on the back foot after the team announced that he had fallen ill on Thursday, though he managed to pick himself up and compete alongside Antonelli in all three practice sessions and qualifying prior to Sunday's race.

It was in Saturday's chaotic qualifying session that saw Antonelli summoned to the stewards room for failing to slow under yellow flags, and now, the FIA have announced their punishment verdict for the Italian youngster.

Antonelli narrowly avoids Baku grid penalty

The first competitive session at Baku lasted a shocking two hours this year after a record-breaking six red flags were waved.

But it was the yellow flags that Antonelli failed to spot, with the 19-year-old summoned to the stewards after allegedly overtaking under yellow flag conditions.

The Mercedes star was found to have overtaken two cars between turns 1 and 2 in qualifying, with only a reprimand handed out to him instead of the much harsher alternative of a grid penalty which could have been on offer.

A statement from F1's governing body read: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence.

"The driver of Car 12 was not shown a yellow flag or yellow light panel however his dash did very briefly display a yellow indication which then disappeared. The driver passed two cars then the team advised him to abandon the lap as there was concern that perhaps there was a double yellow flag condition (when in fact there was not). The driver then abandoned the lap.

"No sporting advantage was gained. In view of the mitigating circumstances and consistent with previous similar incidents a reduced penalty of a Reprimand is imposed."

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

READ MORE: F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Related