F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid after star DISQUALIFIED in Baku
The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been provisionally set by the FIA, following a chaotic qualifying session that saw one driver disqualified.
Max Verstappen claimed a stunning pole position by almost half a second at the Baku City Circuit, but it was behind him where the drama unfolded.
Carlos Sainz claimed a surprise front row start with Liam Lawson in third, following a record-breaking six red flags across the three qualifying segments.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out in Q3, and will start the race down in ninth, while his team-mate and championship protagonist Lando Norris will be starting seventh.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was another driver to crash out of qualifying, but he still outqualified Lewis Hamilton, with the two Ferrari stars set to start 10th and 12th respectively.
Haas had to request special permission from the stewards for Esteban Ocon to start the race after he was disqualified from qualifying.
Here's the provisional starting grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|3
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|20*
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
*Esteban Ocon was disqualified from qualifying in Baku.
How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
READ MORE: F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Quali Results: SIX red flags cause chaos as Oscar Piastri crashes out in Baku
READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying
