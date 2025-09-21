The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been provisionally set by the FIA, following a chaotic qualifying session that saw one driver disqualified.

Max Verstappen claimed a stunning pole position by almost half a second at the Baku City Circuit, but it was behind him where the drama unfolded.

Carlos Sainz claimed a surprise front row start with Liam Lawson in third, following a record-breaking six red flags across the three qualifying segments.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out in Q3, and will start the race down in ninth, while his team-mate and championship protagonist Lando Norris will be starting seventh.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was another driver to crash out of qualifying, but he still outqualified Lewis Hamilton, with the two Ferrari stars set to start 10th and 12th respectively.

Haas had to request special permission from the stewards for Esteban Ocon to start the race after he was disqualified from qualifying.

Here's the provisional starting grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

*Esteban Ocon was disqualified from qualifying in Baku.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

