Max Verstappen appears with an Azerbaijan flag background

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid after star DISQUALIFIED in Baku

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid after star DISQUALIFIED in Baku

Sam Cook

Sam Cook
Max Verstappen appears with an Azerbaijan flag background

The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been provisionally set by the FIA, following a chaotic qualifying session that saw one driver disqualified.

Max Verstappen claimed a stunning pole position by almost half a second at the Baku City Circuit, but it was behind him where the drama unfolded.

Carlos Sainz claimed a surprise front row start with Liam Lawson in third, following a record-breaking six red flags across the three qualifying segments.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out in Q3, and will start the race down in ninth, while his team-mate and championship protagonist Lando Norris will be starting seventh.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was another driver to crash out of qualifying, but he still outqualified Lewis Hamilton, with the two Ferrari stars set to start 10th and 12th respectively.

Haas had to request special permission from the stewards for Esteban Ocon to start the race after he was disqualified from qualifying.

Here's the provisional starting grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2Carlos SainzWilliams
3Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes
5George RussellMercedes
6Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
7Lando NorrisMcLaren
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
9Oscar PiastriMcLaren
10Charles LeclercFerrari
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari
13Gabriel BortoletoSauber
14Lance StrollAston Martin
15Oliver BearmanHaas
16Franco ColapintoAlpine
17Nico HulkenbergSauber
18Pierre GaslyAlpine
19Alex AlbonWilliams
20*Esteban OconHaas

*Esteban Ocon was disqualified from qualifying in Baku.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Quali Results: SIX red flags cause chaos as Oscar Piastri crashes out in Baku

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying

