Charles Leclerc crashes out in Baku as Ferrari streak comes to an end

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc crashed out of qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as his streak of consecutive pole positions in Baku came to an end.

Leclerc hit the wall at Turn 15 as the heavens started to open over Baku's city streets.

The Monegasque driver was going after a record fifth consecutive pole in Azerbaijan before he lost control of his car and went straight on into the barriers with seven minutes left of Q3.

It was a bitter blow to Leclerc and Ferrari who showed glimpses of pace in the practice sessions.

The 27-year-old was visibly frustrated as he got out of the cockpit and threw his gloves to the floor.

"Just too fast in there, just not enough grip for the level of speed he was trying to carry," Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok said on commentary.

"The front of the car just understeered straight on and he locked up. Just way too much speed in the early part of that braking phase."

