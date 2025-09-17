close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
start, russell, verstappen, canada

Canadian Grand Prix moved after race clash controversy

Canadian Grand Prix moved after race clash controversy

Vincent Bruins
start, russell, verstappen, canada

The Canadian Grand Prix has made a shift on the Formula 1 calendar for the 2026 season after a clash of dates with another famous race.

Formula 1 and the FIA unveiled the schedule for all 24 grands prix and six sprint races for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

The most notable change is the race at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, which will now kick off much later in the evening for British viewers.

Australia will once again open the season. After winter testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, the F1 circus arrives in Melbourne on Friday, March 6. Although Bahrain has traditionally hosted the season opener, Ramadan’s timing has necessitated a shift.

Monaco has now been rescheduled for June 7, meaning it won’t clash with the Indy 500 which has been a regular occurrence in recent years.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is set for July 5 with a 3pm start time. Meanwhile, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola did not secure a contract extension, making way for the new Madring in Spain’s capital.

Rescheduling the Canadian and USA grands prix

Typically, the Canadian Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (7pm in the UK). The race in Montreal has now been shifted to 4pm local time, which translates to a 9pm start for British F1 fans.

This change ensures it won’t overlap with the Indy 500 which had been a huge concern for motorsport fans when the Canadian Grand Prix's initial date clashed with the famous American race. The Indy500 starts at 5.45pm in the UK and can run for up to three hours.

Likewise, the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, has been moved one hour later. It will now begin at 9pm UK time instead of 8pm..

F1 HEADLINES: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected

READ MORE: Toto Wolff labels George Russell an 'a**hole' in Mercedes contract saga

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Related

F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix moved after race clash controversy
F1 2026

Canadian Grand Prix moved after race clash controversy

  • 36 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 54 minutes ago
George Russell appearance prompts complaints from F1 rivals
Latest F1 News

George Russell appearance prompts complaints from F1 rivals

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen can crown new F1 world champion
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen can crown new F1 world champion

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin issue statement over Fernando Alonso retirement
Latest F1 News

Aston Martin issue statement over Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari hopes at risk as urgent issue identified
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari hopes at risk as urgent issue identified

  • Today 08:13
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x