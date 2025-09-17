The Canadian Grand Prix has made a shift on the Formula 1 calendar for the 2026 season after a clash of dates with another famous race.

Formula 1 and the FIA unveiled the schedule for all 24 grands prix and six sprint races for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

The most notable change is the race at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, which will now kick off much later in the evening for British viewers.

Australia will once again open the season. After winter testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, the F1 circus arrives in Melbourne on Friday, March 6. Although Bahrain has traditionally hosted the season opener, Ramadan’s timing has necessitated a shift.

Monaco has now been rescheduled for June 7, meaning it won’t clash with the Indy 500 which has been a regular occurrence in recent years.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is set for July 5 with a 3pm start time. Meanwhile, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola did not secure a contract extension, making way for the new Madring in Spain’s capital.

Rescheduling the Canadian and USA grands prix

Typically, the Canadian Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (7pm in the UK). The race in Montreal has now been shifted to 4pm local time, which translates to a 9pm start for British F1 fans.

This change ensures it won’t overlap with the Indy 500 which had been a huge concern for motorsport fans when the Canadian Grand Prix's initial date clashed with the famous American race. The Indy500 starts at 5.45pm in the UK and can run for up to three hours.

Likewise, the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, has been moved one hour later. It will now begin at 9pm UK time instead of 8pm..

