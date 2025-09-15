F1 stars have chance to break epic nine-year record at Azerbaijan GP

F1 returns to Baku this weekend for the 17th round of the 2025 campaign, where a major championship element could be decided.

With just eight races left this season, the jury is still out over whether Lando Norris can successfully overtake his team-mate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings, but McLaren are set to claim the constructors' title any day now.

If all goes well for the papaya F1 outfit at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren could claim a second consecutive title in the team standings after their victory in 2024.

On top of the championship, there is also a record up for grabs at Baku City Circuit that has gone unbeaten for nine years since it was set, and any of the 20 drivers on the grid could claim it this weekend.

Highest top speed record up for grabs at Azerbaijan GP

In qualifying at the 2016 Azerbaijan GP, Valtteri Bottas made history by setting the record for the highest top speed ever recorded in an F1 car during an official race weekend.

At the time, the Finn raced for Williams, and posted the record-breaking speed in the FW38 after reaching 234.88 mph (378 km/h) on Saturday in Baku.

Thanks to the street circuit's high-speed nature, the record could finally be broken again should Norris, Piastri, or any of their rivals rack up enough speed in an F1 car next time out.

At last weekend's Italian GP, Max Verstappen broke the record for the fastest race in F1 history, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of Norris, completing 53 laps in 1:13.23.

Could it be the Dutchman who finally breaks Bottas' record or will we have to wait for the Finn's return with Cadillac next season to see it topped?

