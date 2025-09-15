New Aston Martin signing highlights Adrian Newey impact

Adrian Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin has been assessed by the team's new F1 signing.

The Silverstone-based outfit has invested in several new team members to help propel them to the front of the grid in 2026, with Newey joining on a multi-million deal and as an Aston Martin shareholder.

Alongside and reporting to Newey, is Ferrari’s former technical director of chassis and aerodynamics, Enrico Cardile, who finally joined Aston Martin in August as their chief technical officer.

Speaking about joining the team, he praised Newey’s vision for 2026 and how his presence was driving the team forwards.

"I'm delighted to have started working with Aston Martin. It's very exciting to be part of this team because I firmly believe it has what it takes,” Cardile said.

“My job is to oversee the development of the car, closely monitoring performance, aerodynamics, car design, testing. In short, all the activities from the idea to the track.”

"There are many things that have impressed me positively. The campus is incredible, and being an engineer, the wind tunnel literally takes your breath away with all the technology, how advanced it is.

“There's Adrian Newey's unwavering vision and constant drive to keep improving, to refine every detail of the car."

Aston Martin’s statement of intent

In January, Andy Cowell was also announced as Aston Martin’s team principal with the British engineer replacing Mike Krack.

Cowell previously served Mercedes in their engine department and helped to develop their F1 power units, working with the championship winning team for 16 years.

The Brit and his team helped produce the dominant V6 power unit at Mercedes during the turbo-hybrid era, which launched the team to championship success from 2014 until their last constructors’ title in 2021.

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll isn’t only investing in top personnel cherry-picked from the F1 paddock, but also in infrastructure at their state-of-the-art base in Silverstone.

As complimented by Cardile, Aston Martin boasts a new wind tunnel and simulator projects, and will enter an engine partnership with Honda from 2026 onwards, becoming the Japanese manufacturer’s exclusive customer as they part ways with Red Bull.

