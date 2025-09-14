F1 crowns NEW European champion for 2025 season

Following the Italian Grand Prix, the race for the F1 drivers' world championship remains as close as ever between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen may even be convinced he is still in the fight too after winning at Monza, but realistically it's an all-McLaren scrap, with Norris finishing one place ahead of his Australian team-mate to narrow the gap between them down to 31 points.

Starting from next week at the Azerbaijan GP, there are a further eight races to settle who will take the 2025 world drivers' title.

One thing is concluded after the Italian GP however, and that is the European season which started in Italy at Imola and visited seven other tracks, before circling back to the country and concluding at Monza.

Now, while Formula 1 don't officially crown European champions, we can do it for them! The final tables are in for all the drivers who have competed at the European grands prix this term - including that pesky sprint race we had in Belgium.

As expected world championship leader Piastri comes out on top - but only just - as he pips Norris by just three points. Norris lost 12 points to Piastri during the Canadian GP weekend after crashing into his team-mate which would explain why he is so close. Had he not retired at Zandvoort he could expect to have been in front.

The order among the top seven is unchanged (aside from a Russell/Leclerc switcheroo) from the official drivers' standings, including Verstappen in third and Lewis Hamilton in sixth.

Kimi Antonelli suffers European woes for Mercedes

But it's a Mercedes star whose European form raises a few eyebrows.

Across the season Kimi Antonelli sits eighth in the championship with 66 points - but across Europe he has remarkably only scored three points.

To put that into perspective, only Franco Colapinto has scored fewer points (zero), and puts Antonelli on the same amount of points as Yuki Tsunoda whose poor campaign leaves him under pressure at Red Bull.

Check out all the drivers' European records below compared to their current standings for the 2025 season, which are at the bottom of this page.

F1 Drivers' Standings for European races in 2025

Position Driver Team Points 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 181 2 Lando Norris McLaren 178 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 113 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 100 5 George Russell Mercedes 76 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 68 7 Alex Albon Williams 40 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 33 9 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 27 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 20 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 18 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 13 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 12 16 Ollie Bearman Haas 10 17 Carlos Sainz Williams 8 18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 3 19 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 3 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Italian GP (all races)

Position Driver Team Points 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 324 2 Lando Norris McLaren 293 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 230 4 George Russell Mercedes 194 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 163 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 117 7 Alex Albon Williams 70 8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 66 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 38 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 37 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 32 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30 13 Esteban Ocon Haas 28 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 20 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 20 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 18 17 Ollie Bearman Haas 16 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 16 19 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 12 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 21 Jack Doohan Alpine 0

