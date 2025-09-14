F1 crowns NEW European champion for 2025 season
Following the Italian Grand Prix, the race for the F1 drivers' world championship remains as close as ever between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Max Verstappen may even be convinced he is still in the fight too after winning at Monza, but realistically it's an all-McLaren scrap, with Norris finishing one place ahead of his Australian team-mate to narrow the gap between them down to 31 points.
Starting from next week at the Azerbaijan GP, there are a further eight races to settle who will take the 2025 world drivers' title.
One thing is concluded after the Italian GP however, and that is the European season which started in Italy at Imola and visited seven other tracks, before circling back to the country and concluding at Monza.
Now, while Formula 1 don't officially crown European champions, we can do it for them! The final tables are in for all the drivers who have competed at the European grands prix this term - including that pesky sprint race we had in Belgium.
As expected world championship leader Piastri comes out on top - but only just - as he pips Norris by just three points. Norris lost 12 points to Piastri during the Canadian GP weekend after crashing into his team-mate which would explain why he is so close. Had he not retired at Zandvoort he could expect to have been in front.
The order among the top seven is unchanged (aside from a Russell/Leclerc switcheroo) from the official drivers' standings, including Verstappen in third and Lewis Hamilton in sixth.
Kimi Antonelli suffers European woes for Mercedes
But it's a Mercedes star whose European form raises a few eyebrows.
Across the season Kimi Antonelli sits eighth in the championship with 66 points - but across Europe he has remarkably only scored three points.
To put that into perspective, only Franco Colapinto has scored fewer points (zero), and puts Antonelli on the same amount of points as Yuki Tsunoda whose poor campaign leaves him under pressure at Red Bull.
Check out all the drivers' European records below compared to their current standings for the 2025 season, which are at the bottom of this page.
F1 Drivers' Standings for European races in 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|181
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|178
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|113
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|100
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|76
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|68
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|40
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|33
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|27
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|24
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|20
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|18
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|18
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|13
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|12
|16
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|10
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|8
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|3
|19
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Italian GP (all races)
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|324
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|293
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|230
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|194
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|163
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|117
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|70
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|66
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|38
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|37
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|28
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|20
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|18
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|16
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|12
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
