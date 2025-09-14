close global

Oscar Piastri grins as he is flanked by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

F1 crowns NEW European champion for 2025 season

Dan Ripley
Following the Italian Grand Prix, the race for the F1 drivers' world championship remains as close as ever between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen may even be convinced he is still in the fight too after winning at Monza, but realistically it's an all-McLaren scrap, with Norris finishing one place ahead of his Australian team-mate to narrow the gap between them down to 31 points.

Starting from next week at the Azerbaijan GP, there are a further eight races to settle who will take the 2025 world drivers' title.

One thing is concluded after the Italian GP however, and that is the European season which started in Italy at Imola and visited seven other tracks, before circling back to the country and concluding at Monza.

Now, while Formula 1 don't officially crown European champions, we can do it for them! The final tables are in for all the drivers who have competed at the European grands prix this term - including that pesky sprint race we had in Belgium.

As expected world championship leader Piastri comes out on top - but only just - as he pips Norris by just three points. Norris lost 12 points to Piastri during the Canadian GP weekend after crashing into his team-mate which would explain why he is so close. Had he not retired at Zandvoort he could expect to have been in front.

The order among the top seven is unchanged (aside from a Russell/Leclerc switcheroo) from the official drivers' standings, including Verstappen in third and Lewis Hamilton in sixth.

Kimi Antonelli suffers European woes for Mercedes

But it's a Mercedes star whose European form raises a few eyebrows.

Across the season Kimi Antonelli sits eighth in the championship with 66 points - but across Europe he has remarkably only scored three points.

To put that into perspective, only Franco Colapinto has scored fewer points (zero), and puts Antonelli on the same amount of points as Yuki Tsunoda whose poor campaign leaves him under pressure at Red Bull.

Check out all the drivers' European records below compared to their current standings for the 2025 season, which are at the bottom of this page.

F1 Drivers' Standings for European races in 2025

Position Driver Team Points
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren181
2Lando NorrisMcLaren178
3Max VerstappenRed Bull113
4Charles LeclercFerrari100
5George RussellMercedes76
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari68
7Alex AlbonWilliams40
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls33
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber27
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin24
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls20
12Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber18
13Lance StrollAston Martin18
14Pierre GaslyAlpine13
15Esteban OconHaas12
16Ollie BearmanHaas10
17Carlos SainzWilliams8
18Yuki TsunodaRed Bull3
19Kimi AntonelliMercedes3
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Italian GP (all races)

Position Driver Team Points
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren324
2Lando NorrisMcLaren293
3Max VerstappenRed Bull230
4George RussellMercedes194
5Charles LeclercFerrari163
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari117
7Alex AlbonWilliams70
8Kimi AntonelliMercedes66
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls38
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber37
11Lance StrollAston Martin32
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin30
13Esteban OconHaas28
14Pierre GaslyAlpine20
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls20
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber18
17Ollie BearmanHaas16
18Carlos SainzWilliams16
19Yuki TsunodaRed Bull12
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

