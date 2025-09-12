Although there are many reasons why Max Verstappen won at Monza, it was particularly striking how effortlessly the Dutchman pulled away from Lando Norris during the Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s special Monza rear wing certainly helped, but according to F1Unraveled, the team also dissected McLaren’s braking system and implemented a modified solution inspired by the Milton Keynes outfit.

Over the weekend in Monza, Red Bull Racing introduced several changes with Helmut Marko revealing that their approach has been tweaked compared to previous races and it proved key to a dominating victory.

On Friday, the team deliberately reduced engine power to preserve the power units, a practice they have now abandoned. They are also relying less on simulators and more on driver feedback. Combined with a slightly updated floor, these adjustments explain Red Bull’s edge at Monza.

More Under the Hood

Not all experts, however, are convinced by this narrative alone. Red Bull brought a few updates to Monza, with some modifications not even reported to the FIA.

It appears that the cooling system on the RB21’s brakes has been altered—a component experts credit with helping McLaren better manage tire wear. Now, Red Bull seems to have developed its own version of McLaren’s braking system.

Red Bull have made changes to their brakes

McLaren’s Trick Decoded?

Recent photos of the component on the Red Bull car show a striking resemblance to McLaren’s MCL39 variant.

In particular, the cooling channels under the “cake tin” have been redesigned, matching those on the MCL39. According to reports, these two distinct channels are focused on areas where hot air builds up during braking.

MCL39 and Monza: Not a Perfect Match

Setting aside the potential innovation from Red Bull, the Monza circuit doesn’t really favor the MCL39. McLaren’s car excels in medium-speed corners—features that are scarce at Monza.

Additionally, Red Bull continues to field one of the most efficient cars on the grid, a major advantage on the Temple of Speed. Only the upcoming races will determine if Red Bull has truly made progress or simply enjoyed a strong weekend.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari pain as F1 team announce new signing

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton hit with Ferrari loss after Italian GP penalty

READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Related