McLaren's driver duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been summoned to the F1 team's HQ following a controversial Italian Grand Prix.

The papaya squad had no chance of either of their drivers catching up four-time champion Max Verstappen in Sunday's race, with the Dutchman eventually crossing the line almost 20 seconds ahead of Norris, his closest contender.

But the finishing order was perhaps not quite what Piastri would have hoped for given that he overtook Norris and claimed P2 just as the British driver exited the pits after a painfully slow stop.

With just six laps to go, the Aussie racer found himself ahead of his team-mate and championship rival, but was swiftly instructed to give the place back.

"We said a slow pit stop was part of racing so I don't really get what's changed here," the championship leader declared over team-radio before begrudgingly obeying McLaren's team orders.

Now, both drivers have returned to McLaren's base in the UK, with the team's Instagram story revealing they had been called for a debrief.

McLaren putting Monza behind them

The latest installment of the 'papaya rules' debacle prompted Norris to be booed on the podium at Monza and left many, including Verstappen, laughing at the way the F1 team are handling their first chance at a drivers' championship since 2008.

And following the 16th round of the championship, the F1 outfit summoned both drivers to the McLaren HQ.

The Mclaren Technology Centre in Woking is home to the McLaren Racing Group, with the F1 driver duo frequently called back to attend debriefs and celebrate recent grand prix success there.

On McLaren F1's official Instagram, the two drivers appeared to have happily put the events of Monza behind them, smiling whilst addressing the team at HQ. Piastri and Norris were snapped on stage in front of their newest trophies. with a caption that read: "Our duo's back together."

