Toto Wolff and Red Bull F1 chief to meet in Austria

It has been reported that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will meet with F1 rival and Red Bull chief Helmut Marko later this year in Austria.

On October 8, and alongside former F1 driver Gerhard Berger, Wolff and Marko will travel to Vienna where they will be honoured for their achievements in the sport.

All three will receive the Special Award at the 29th Sporthilfe Gala in the Vienna Stadthalle, which honours Austria’s most successful athletes with the NIKI awards - named after three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda.

The Austrian champion was the recipient of the lifetime achievement trophy in 2006, and the awards have been named after Lauda since his death in 2019.

Lauda was a huge part of Mercedes during their championship-winning years, joining the team in 2012 and striking a strong friendship with team principal Wolff.

"Niki Lauda was not only one of the most important athletes of his time, but also a straightforward and unwavering personality," Wolff said in a statement.

"Above all, he was my friend, with whom I shared a close and special friendship in which we experienced many ups and downs - but even in the most difficult moments, there was always plenty to laugh about.

"His will to live, his clarity, and his resilience will forever remain a benchmark for strength and resilience for me."

Wolff, Marko and Berger win award in Austria

Marko also described Lauda as a friend, and paid tribute to the late champion, where he said: "The fact that this award bears Niki Lauda's name makes it very special for me.

"Niki was far more than just a three-time world champion - he was a fighter, a role model, and for many of us, a friend. His legacy lives on in our sport, and it is an honour to accept this award on his behalf."

The third recipient - Austrian racing driver Gerhard Berger - competed in F1 from 1984 until 1997, claiming 10 wins and 48 podiums while also finishing third in the championship with Ferrari in 1988 and 1994.

The Austrian also raced alongside Ayrton Senna at McLaren, helping the team to win back-to-back constructors’ titles in 1990 and 1991.

"Receiving an award is always something special - especially at home, and even more so when the trophy is named after our Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda," Berger said.

Ferrari will also pay tribute to Lauda at the upcoming Italian Grand Prix, designing a special livery based on the Austrian’s 1975 championship-winning car to celebrate 50 years since his title victory at Monza.

