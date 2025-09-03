Dutch Grand Prix award new F1 trophy after late drama
Dutch Grand Prix award new F1 trophy after late drama
After late drama at the Dutch Grand Prix, it has been announced that a new trophy will be awarded to an F1 star.
The F1 title fight turned on its head at Zandvoort, when Lando Norris retired after an engine failure and his team-mate Oscar Piastri won the race.
While it was undoubtedly a shame for the McLaren star, Norris' retirement gave Isack Hadjar his first F1 podium with Racing Bulls, after he had secured a starting position of fourth during qualifying.
Further drama struck however, when Hadjar celebrated the result with his team and broke his third place trophy, with the ceramic chalice snapping from the stem.
The trophies for the Dutch GP were handmade in ceramic and decorated with the iconic floral Delft Blue, with the artwork painted by Dutch designers and master painters, completed with the emblem of the Dutch Lion on the front.
Hadjar to receive new Dutch GP trophy
The Dutch GP trophies were made by Royal Delft, whose Delft Blue pieces have become synonymous with the Netherlands since they were established in 1653.
Fortunately for Hadjar, a spokesperson from Royal Delft has confirmed they will make a new trophy for the podium sitter after his broke during the Dutch GP celebrations.
"Together with the Dutch Grand Prix, we naturally want the winner of third place to receive the trophy he deserves," they said in a statement reported by AutoHebdo. "We are going to make a new trophy for Hadjar. We don't yet know when we will deliver it, but we are working hard on it.
"It's an unfortunate combination of circumstances. In this case, the trophy was probably placed on an uneven surface. This can cause the pressure to be distributed unevenly and lead to stress points in the middle or at thinner parts, causing the material to crack and break.
"It is important to emphasise that the trophies have been on the podium for three years in a row without incident, making this a truly exceptional accident.
"The broken trophy will remain with Hadjar. It is also a memento of a legendary moment for him."
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull 'decide' 2026 lineup as team confirm Monza driver change
READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
Related
Latest News
Dutch Grand Prix award new F1 trophy after late drama
- 44 minutes ago
F1 team announce former McLaren star as 2026 driver
- Today 18:22
Ferrari pay homage to Lewis Hamilton ally with NEW livery
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton rebrand launched as Ferrari F1 dream stutters
- 2 hours ago
Marko reveals deadline for Red Bull driver decision
- 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff issues verdict on mid-season exit for Mercedes star
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display
- 30 august
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 september