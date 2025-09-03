Dutch Grand Prix award new F1 trophy after late drama

After late drama at the Dutch Grand Prix, it has been announced that a new trophy will be awarded to an F1 star.

The F1 title fight turned on its head at Zandvoort, when Lando Norris retired after an engine failure and his team-mate Oscar Piastri won the race.

While it was undoubtedly a shame for the McLaren star, Norris' retirement gave Isack Hadjar his first F1 podium with Racing Bulls, after he had secured a starting position of fourth during qualifying.

Further drama struck however, when Hadjar celebrated the result with his team and broke his third place trophy, with the ceramic chalice snapping from the stem.

The trophies for the Dutch GP were handmade in ceramic and decorated with the iconic floral Delft Blue, with the artwork painted by Dutch designers and master painters, completed with the emblem of the Dutch Lion on the front.

Hadjar to receive new Dutch GP trophy

The Dutch GP trophies were made by Royal Delft, whose Delft Blue pieces have become synonymous with the Netherlands since they were established in 1653.

Fortunately for Hadjar, a spokesperson from Royal Delft has confirmed they will make a new trophy for the podium sitter after his broke during the Dutch GP celebrations.

"Together with the Dutch Grand Prix, we naturally want the winner of third place to receive the trophy he deserves," they said in a statement reported by AutoHebdo. "We are going to make a new trophy for Hadjar. We don't yet know when we will deliver it, but we are working hard on it.

"It's an unfortunate combination of circumstances. In this case, the trophy was probably placed on an uneven surface. This can cause the pressure to be distributed unevenly and lead to stress points in the middle or at thinner parts, causing the material to crack and break.

"It is important to emphasise that the trophies have been on the podium for three years in a row without incident, making this a truly exceptional accident.

"The broken trophy will remain with Hadjar. It is also a memento of a legendary moment for him."

