F1 driver's former model girlfriend linked with new superstar amid dating rumours

Mick Schumacher's former girlfriend has been rumoured to be dating another sporting superstar, after a rumoured break-up between the ex-F1 driver and the influencer.

Schumacher and Laila Hasanovic - who is a model and social media influencer - started dating back in August 2023, but their relationship is rumoured to have come to an end earlier this year.

Neither star confirmed the break up, but they no longer appear on each other's social media pages, and Hasanovic has been rumoured to have started a relationship with another sporting superstar.

And that's because tennis star Jannik Sinner has been spotted with what looks to be a photo of Hasanovic on his lock screen.

Following his victory over Denis Shapovalov while attempting to defend his US Open title, fans took to social media to point out the picture on Sinner's phone, which looks to be of Hasanovic.

Neither Hasanovic nor Sinner have confirmed a relationship of any kind, with Sinner recently avoiding questions about his off-court romances.

What is Mick Schumacher doing after leaving F1?

Regardless of his relationship status, the young German Schumacher has a lot to be proud of since leaving F1 to focus on his career in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Schumacher resigned from his role as Mercedes F1 reserve driver in November 2024 following two years in the job with the Silver Arrows.

Both Schumacher and his former Mercedes team cited his role as 'first and foremost a racer' in the exit announcement, claiming he felt the need to pursue additional racing challenges over the background simulator work F1 reserve drivers are usually tasked with.

The German driver then confirmed he would return to WEC with Alpine after impressing the outfit in his debut season. He has gone on to claim three podiums in five races in the Hypercar class in 2025, as the team have made impressive steps.

However, a future return to F1 is now looking extremely unlikely, after he was snubbed for a seat on the grid with the new Cadillac team.

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed lifeline as Wolff confirms Mercedes 2026 drivers

Related