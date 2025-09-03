F1 star reveals Ferrari 'hell' after Hamilton and Leclerc disaster

An F1 star labelled the Dutch Grand Prix as the weekend from ‘hell’ after a double Ferrari DNF for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari’s miserable 2025 season was encapsulated by their result at Zandvoort, after both drivers crashed out and the team emerged pointless.

Hamilton made an uncharacteristic error and crashed into the barriers at Turn 3, prompting a safety car and ending his race prematurely, while Leclerc collided with Kimi Antonelli and was knocked out of the Dutch GP.

Following a disastrous weekend at Zandvoort, Ferrari have their home race at Monza to look forward to and Leclerc eagerly anticipated the energy of the tifosi.

“I can't wait, the energy is always very positive and we need that after a weekend like this. It will be great to see all the fans again, now I have to forget about this race,” Leclerc said to French F1 broadcasters Canal+.

“This weekend has been hell, from FP1 to the race.”

Can Ferrari recover at Monza?

While Leclerc can wipe the slate clean and aim for a podium at Monza, Hamilton will have his work cut out for him after receiving a penalty for the upcoming Italian GP.

The champion was awarded a five-place grid drop and two penalty points for failing to slow under double waved yellow flags at the Dutch GP, and next weekend will be one of damage limitation.

Meanwhile, Leclerc enters the weekend with the confidence of a two-time grand prix winner at Monza and will be hoping to unlock similar magic to last year in front of their home crowd.

What will be of concern to the team however, is that following Ferrari’s pointless finish at Zandvoort, Mercedes have closed to within 12 points of their rivals for second in the championship.

Ferrari team principal offered a hopeful assessment of Ferrari’s pace after the Dutch GP, and said to the media: “Overall, the reaction from Lewis was good; it was a good recovery after two tough races before the break. But for sure, this was not what we expected.

“This has been a lot more positive than the last four or five races. It was much better than what he did in the last race in Budapest. I could see the confidence was back and it was good preparation [for Monza].”

