Russell bares all in therapist admission and reveals how it caused him to change

Friday 21 April 2023 21:28

George Russell has revealed what small change he made after visiting a therapist during a low point in his career.

The British driver spoke to Men's Health Magazine about his experiences and advocating for more men to speak about mental health issues.

Mercedes' most recent race winner shared a video on his Instagram page where he discussed not only the change he made but also how TV and movies often dramatise therapy and scare people from going.

The movies lie

"I think it's unfortunate that on television it's portrayed in such a wrong way," Russell said. "When you see it in the movies or on a TV series, if it's someone going to therapy the spotlight is on and they're being scrutinised, asked all these difficult questions.

"From my own experience, it's really not that, it's effectively just having a conversation.

"I've started a conversation with my therapist where I've said 'I don't really know what I want to talk about' and this conversation is going to last five minutes and I'll be there for an hour and a half just chatting away. The floodgates open and you're just getting these things off your chest."

George Russell's team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, is also a big advocate for mental health discussion

Slowing down

Russell was then asked how he rests away from F1 and he admitted that he needs to relax with friends and family when he can.

"I like to go back to my parent's house which is in the countryside going for nice long walks. That's my happy place. I live such a fast lifestyle that I almost need to balance it out, I need to slow down a bit.

"I'm very fortunate I race for Mercedes and I drive a Mercedes car on the road. I used to have a really sporty, fast Mercedes and when you drive it, it was almost an urge to drive fast.

"Now I prefer a 4x4 and it's more relaxing now. It's such a small change but I feel better for it now."

