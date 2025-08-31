FIA issue official punishment verdict after TWO F1 teams break Dutch GP curfew

The FIA have delivered an official punishment verdict for two F1 teams after the constructors' were found to have breached curfew at the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1 returns with the 15th round of the championship taking place at Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands, but home hero Max Verstappen is not the favourite to triumph at the track this time around.

McLaren have gone from strength to strength in the championship standings, with the fight between their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri heating up this weekend.

But not everything is set in stone ahead of Sunday's race as Aston Martin surprised the grid by continuing to improve their form after a recent upturn in performance.

Following an impressive P2 finish for Fernando Alonso in Friday's second practice session, and a less impressive crash for Lance Stroll in FP2, Aston Martin were found to have breached curfew along with personnel from Racing Bulls.

Aston Martin team personnel were among those to breach curfew

FIA confirm Zandvoort team curfew breaches

In an official announcement from the FIA, team personnel from both Aston Martin and Racing Bulls were found to have breached curfew on Friday, August 29, with a punishment verdict now official.

A statement from F1's governing body read: "Last night team personnel of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the eleven and a half hour period which commenced at 21:00 on 29 August, fourteen and a half hours before the scheduled start time of P3 and ends three hours before the scheduled start time of P3 at 08:30 on 30 August.

"This was the first of the two individual exceptions permitted for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team during the 2025 Formula One Championship season and therefore no action should be taken."

The same verdict was declared for Red Bull's junior outfit Racing Bulls, with this breach also the first of the two individual exceptions permitted in this year's championship.

