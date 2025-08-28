The summer break is over, and Max Verstappen is ready to reignite the Formula 1 season on home soil at the Dutch Grand Prix.

This weekend, the four-time world champion returns to Zandvoort, a track where he always shares a special connection with the fans.

After a hectic first half of the season that saw him secure two wins and head into the break in third place, Verstappen used his time off to recharge.

"I had a fantastic break—relaxing and enjoying quality time with family and friends," he explained. "Now, feeling re-energised, I'm eager to jump straight into racing at Zandvoort."

History in the Dunes

Since the Dutch Grand Prix returned in 2021, Verstappen claimed three consecutive victories, all starting from pole position. It wasn’t until 2024 that he was finally bested, finishing in second place.

This year, he will once again sport his iconic Orange Lions helmet, thrilling tens of thousands of fans along the North Sea coast.

Max Verstappen has an excellent record at Zandvoort

A Unique Circuit

Racing on his home track always feels extraordinary for Verstappen but he admits he could face a testing challenge this year in the weather, a slight surprise given the four-time champion's excellent record in wet races.

"A home race is truly special — the atmosphere is electrifying and the support from the fans is overwhelming. Driving amidst a sea of orange is an unforgettable experience, and I can't wait to be back," he said.

Reflecting on the Zandvoort circuit, he added, "It’s a classic track with a distinctive layout and several fast corners. Although the race promises to be tough and the weather might pose challenges, I'm excited to see how it unfolds."

