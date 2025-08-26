Martin Brundle suggests Bottas and Perez in for 'frustration' at Cadillac
F1 icon Martin Brundle believes Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas may have to endure some 'frustration' at Cadillac next season.
Following months of speculation, the pair have finally been confirmed as the team's driver lineup ahead of the new team's first campaign in the sport.
And while the news has sparked much excitement, Brundle has warned that it would be foolish to expect everything to go according to plan, at least early on.
Writing on X, the Sky Sports F1 broadcaster said: "That’s a great driver lineup, the team needs experience and direction in year one, and can’t afford to have rookies damaging cars when all the resources will be heavily stretched.
"They’ll probably have to park their early frustrations as the team gets up and running, especially with such a dramatic regulation reset."
Veterans to lead 2026 debutants
Both Perez and Bottas were left without a seat this season after being ditched by Red Bull and Sauber respectively at the end of 2024.
The former has spent his time away from the sport recharging the batteries and preparing himself for a new challenge, while Bottas has provided backup to Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell as the team's reserve driver.
The introduction of new engine regulations in 2026 will see squads go through a period of adjustment as they get to grips with the changes, something Cadillac will hope to take advantage of as they aim to spring a surprise.
They won't be the only new-look team on the grid next year, with Audi also featuring for the first time after completing the takeover of Sauber.
Their driver lineup was confirmed some time ago, with Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto already assured of their respective seats.
