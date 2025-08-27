Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has shared an update on where his head is at after having three weeks away from grand prix racing.

The 2025 summer break draws to a close this week as the stars of the grid ramp up preparations for the championship's return, marked by this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Despite having 105 race wins under his belt, Hamilton has never stood on the top step of the podium at Zandvoort since its return to the F1 calendar in 2021.

Home hero Max Verstappen has claimed three victories at the track and title contender Lando Norris stole the win at last year's event in the Netherlands.

So how is Hamilton feeling ahead of his return to the cockpit of the SF-25 and will he be able to put the woes of the first half of this season with Ferrari behind him?

Ahead of this weekend's race, Hamilton took to Instagram, to share an update on his mindset, with some stunning sunset snaps accompanying his statement.

The caption on the post read: "I’m always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge. There’s a lot I’ve been meditating on.

"Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally. It’s so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others.

"We can’t look away. We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult."

Lewis Hamilton's debut season in red has not lived up the expectations

Can Hamilton come back from Ferrari disappointment?

After spending a whopping 19 consecutive seasons in F1, Hamilton certainly understands more than anyone how important it is to return from the summer shutdown fully refreshed and ready for the remaining championship races.

So far in 2025, the 40-year-old has been frequently outperformed by team-mate Charles Leclerc, and with 10 rounds to go, he sits down in P6 in the drivers' standings.

Perhaps the only silver lining in Hamilton's so far disappointing debut with the Scuderia is that Leclerc has not been without struggles of his own, with the Monegasque star just one place ahead, with 42 more points than the Brit.

Hamilton continues to be questioned over his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari, but in reality, he could still catch Leclerc and finish the season two places higher than he did in his final campaign with Mercedes.

What the champion needs is a fresh start and by the sounds of things, he has used the summer break to reset and get his priorities aligned ahead of the steep uphill battle that awaits him at Ferrari.

