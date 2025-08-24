F1 icon Juan Pablo Montoya has claimed that Mercedes' involvement with Alpine could tempt Fernando Alonso away from Aston Martin.

The two-time champion may have just turned 44 years old, but he has made it clear he does not intend to retire just yet, with another career move not out of the question.

Both Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll are contracted to Aston Martin until the end of 2026, but by that time, Alpine will have begun to use Mercedes power units, which Montoya believes could play a part in tempting Alonso away from his current team.

Speaking to Casas De Apuestas, Montoya reflected on the uncertain future of the F1 driver market, saying: "If Fernando Alonso goes to Alpine on a two-year deal, it means that George Russell has gone to Aston Martin.

"I think Alonso has a long-term contract with Aston Martin. Why would Alonso want to leave? The only way for Alonso to leave Aston is if they don't want him there.

"The only thing you would say about the possibility of Fernando going to Alpine is that they have a Mercedes engine, they don't have a bad car and Flavio Briatore is there and Briatore and Fernando are very, very close.

"George possibly becoming available puts Aston in a very difficult situation. They have got Adrian Newey and Honda. Then they will ask themselves, ‘Are we comfortable with the drivers we have?’"

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are locked in as Aston Martin's F1 driver duo for 2026

Will Alonso retire with Aston Martin?

Just like fellow champion Max Verstappen, 2026 provides an ideal opportunity for Alonso to assess the state of his competitors when new regulations come into the sport next year.

The 44-year-old may have stated his intention to not retire from the sport just yet, but if his recent back injury remains an issue this time next year, that could well play a role in deciding his retirement verdict once again.

The Aston Martin star technically retired from the sport once before at the end of the 2018 season, but even that turned out to just be a hiatus away from the championship.

In 2021, Alonso returned having signed with Alpine, reuniting with the team he earned his 2005 and 2006 drivers' titles with.

Therefore, if history is anything to by, the only team Alonso might feel is worth remaining in F1 for is Alpine, having already returned to the team on two separate occasions, with the latter dragging him out of retirement.

His bond to Briatore's squad is undeniable, and after scoring 26 points in the last six races in 2025, Alonso isn't to be ruled out of future silly season negotiations.

