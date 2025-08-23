George Russell has emulated F1 champion Sebastian Vettel with his new role which was revealed by the Mercedes star on social media.

The 27-year-old’s recent partnership highlights environmental concerns, with Russell teaming up with Blue Marine Foundation, which aims to protect the world’s oceans.

Blue Marine in particular brings to light the destructive effects of overfishing and works towards marine protection while restoring and protecting marine habitats to help vulnerable species.

The foundation has a list of well known ambassadors that include Stephen Fry, Helena Bonham Carter, Cara Delevingne and now F1 star George Russell.

"Very proud to join Blue Marine Foundation as an ambassador. As someone who loves to spend time at sea, learning about the charity’s mission really resonated with me," Russell wrote on social media.

"Blue Marine believe that we can have a healthy ocean that supports people and sea life around the world. Follow their account to support the mission and I look forward to bringing you along on my journey with them," the post concluded.

Russell announces ambassadorial role

F1 stars step up for environmental change

Alongside Russell, four-time world champion Vettel has also been an advocate for climate justice and environmental projects.

The German recently worked with Greenpeace to bring to light endangered marine species such as the harbour porpoise, who are disappearing from the Baltic Sea.

Vettel shared a statement from experts who are looking into the protective measures that can be taken to prevent animals from dying. According to Dr. Judith Denkinger, there are only '450 animals left' in the Baltic which is 'down from around 40-50,000'.

During his late F1 career, Vettel was also vocal about climate change and environmental destruction, launching his slogan ‘There is still a race to win' on his personal social media accounts.

Since retirement, the champion has gone on to share various projects, from working with SailGP in the river Hudson to highlighting the displacement of tribes in the Amazon.

