F1 star says 'yes' to SPACE trip
Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has admitted he would be keen on one day visiting space.
But thankfully for his boss Toto Wolff, the 18-year-old rookie doesn't plan on making the journey any time soon.
The Italian sensation made the revelation in a wide-ranging interview with Corriere della Sera which covered a range of topics including his upbringing, his sporting heroes, and even his belief in God.
And when asked if he would accept any offers to venture in to the cosmos, he responded: "Yes. But in a few years, when I'm already quite old."
Antonelli hopes to halt Mercedes slump
For now, Antonelli must settle for the dull life of F1, where he is currently midway through his debut campaign.
It has been an up-and-down year for the Italian, whose form has dropped off following an impressive start at the Silver Arrows.
After scoring 48 points over his first six races, he has notched a total of just 16 in his last eight outings.
He currently occupies seventh spot in the drivers' standings heading in to next weekend's Dutch Grand Prix - one place behind the man he replaced at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton.
His cause hasn't been helped with uncertainty regarding his future at the team.
Wolff has repeatedly insisted the talented racer - whose contract is up at the end of this year - will be a big part of their plans going forward, but a new deal has yet to be agreed.
