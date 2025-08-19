A Sky Sports F1 pundit delivered some strong opinions about their colleague’s racing career after they were asked to assess the crop of champions.

Sky boasts a roster of pundits and presenters, composed of journalists, ex-racing drivers and F1 champions; including Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg and Jacques Villeneuve.

Since making his debut on Sky’s broadcast, Villeneuve has become renowned for his strong opinions on all matters concerning the F1 paddock, and his brutal delivery does not exclude anyone – even his Sky colleagues.

During a recent appearance on the Red Flags podcast’s YouTube, the Canadian was asked to rank all of F1’s champions in a head-to-head style format. When asked to rank Mario Andretti against 2016 champion Nico Rosberg – who also works with Sky – Villeneuve did not hold back and claimed that the German had ‘no passion for racing’.

"Rosberg, the minute he won you could see he was completely spent," Villeneuve said.

"He won mentally- he played the game, played the political game. He was quick in that season against Lewis. But Lewis never really saw it coming, so we never saw the best Lewis.

"And the minute he won, he gave up. You could tell he had no passion for racing. And every time I see him he doesn’t miss racing. He doesn’t really care about racing. All he wanted to do was win a championship like his dad and move on."

Villeneuve questions Rosberg’s commitment to racing

Rosberg and his father Keke are both F1 champions

Rosberg famously retired from F1 after winning his first and only world title in 2016, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton after a fierce inter-team rivalry at Mercedes.

Reflecting on his abrupt departure, Rosberg claimed that he reached the ‘pinnacle’ of his career and he wished to spend more time with his young family – wife Vivian and their two daughters.

Rosberg is the son of 1982 F1 champion Keke Rosberg, and having a successful F1 driver as a father is something Villeneuve can relate to, being the son of legendary racer Gilles Villeneuve.

When asked if he could understand Rosberg in this respect, Villeneuve responded: "I have a hard time with this, because I wonder, why have you been racing anyway? Why did you race in the first place if you never had the passion?

"And what’s sad is that even without that passion you can still, once in a while, have a winner. And that just goes against my instinct, the roots of racing. But it happens, there’s been a few and often - it's only after winning - you wonder, why am I doing it?

"Actually you realise, I don’t like racing that much, I don’t like spending my life on the road. It's better to stop at that point, it’s a bit sad."

