A racing star has confirmed that they will return to F1 imminently during a live discussion at an event last weekend.

As F1 teams have trialled rookie drivers in select practice sessions across the 2025 season, none have shone more brightly than Alex Dunne during FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Irish driver replaced Lando Norris for the session, where he set the fourth fastest time and was just seven tenths of a second behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Notably, the result earned him plaudits from the paddock, and praise from McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, which appears to have led to further opportunity in F1 machinery.

During an on-stage interview at Mondello Park Historic Festival last weekend, Dunne was asked whether he will make further appearances for McLaren this year, where he confirmed his return.

"It’s soon but I can’t say when," Dunne responded.

"There’s definitely one, maybe two. There’s definitely one with the opportunity of another one."

Alex Dunne (top-right) has impressed in F2

Dunne stuns F1 bosses

While there is no full-time opportunity at McLaren for Dunne in 2026, the youngster will be hoping for a drive elsewhere on the F1 grid.

However, all eyes will be on the starlet during the final four rounds of the Formula 2 championship, with eight races remaining at Monza, Baku, Lusail and Yas Marina to claw back to the top of the standings.

Dunne sits 30 points behind championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli in fifth, a poor reflection of the 19-year-old’s season where he has proven his mettle in a talented field.

After finishing the feature race at the Red Bull Ring in second, Dunne was disqualified due to excessive plank wear, and a 10-second time penalty at Spa stripped him of his spectacular victory in the wet.

