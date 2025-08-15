Max Verstappen has named his FPL team ahead of gameweek one of the Premier League's fantasy football game.

The four-time F1 world champion unsurprisingly went with four Dutch players in his team, with his good friend Virgil van Dijk in defence with Micky van de Ven and Sven Botman, while Man City new boy Tijjani Reijnders sits in Verstappen's midfield as a budget option.

Unlike many FPL managers, Verstappen managed to fit both Premier League superstars Erling Haaland and Mo Salah into his team, but not without complaining about Salah's eyewatering £14.5m price tag.

"Why is Salah so expensive?!", the Dutchman fumed, clearly not being aware that Salah broke FPL all-time records in the 24/25 season by scoring a whopping 344 points.

Verstappen's FPL selection headaches were detailed on Red Bull's X page, before a video circling on the platform showcased his final FPL team.

It comes as Liverpool kick off the 2025/26 Premier League season tonight in a home fixture against Bournemouth.

Max Verstappen’s FPL Team for the 2025/26 season

Max Verstappen’s FPL Team

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher, Lucas Perri

Defenders: Rico Lewis, Micky van de Ven, Marc Guehi, Sven Botman, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Amad Diallo, Florian Wirtz, Tijjani Reijnders, Mo Salah

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Ashley Barnes, Will Lankshear

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo addresses ‘daunting’ future as new team signing confirmed

Related