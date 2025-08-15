F1 champion Max Verstappen in Mo Salah Liverpool crisis ahead of Premier League opener
F1 champion Max Verstappen in Mo Salah Liverpool crisis ahead of Premier League opener
Max Verstappen has named his FPL team ahead of gameweek one of the Premier League's fantasy football game.
The four-time F1 world champion unsurprisingly went with four Dutch players in his team, with his good friend Virgil van Dijk in defence with Micky van de Ven and Sven Botman, while Man City new boy Tijjani Reijnders sits in Verstappen's midfield as a budget option.
Unlike many FPL managers, Verstappen managed to fit both Premier League superstars Erling Haaland and Mo Salah into his team, but not without complaining about Salah's eyewatering £14.5m price tag.
"Why is Salah so expensive?!", the Dutchman fumed, clearly not being aware that Salah broke FPL all-time records in the 24/25 season by scoring a whopping 344 points.
Verstappen's FPL selection headaches were detailed on Red Bull's X page, before a video circling on the platform showcased his final FPL team.
It comes as Liverpool kick off the 2025/26 Premier League season tonight in a home fixture against Bournemouth.
Max Verstappen’s FPL Team
Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher, Lucas Perri
Defenders: Rico Lewis, Micky van de Ven, Marc Guehi, Sven Botman, Virgil van Dijk
Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Amad Diallo, Florian Wirtz, Tijjani Reijnders, Mo Salah
Forwards: Erling Haaland, Ashley Barnes, Will Lankshear
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo addresses ‘daunting’ future as new team signing confirmed
Related
Latest News
F1 champion Max Verstappen in Mo Salah Liverpool crisis ahead of Premier League opener
- 1 hour ago
F1 team told to hire Christian Horner in major reshuffle
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Daniel Ricciardo addresses his future as new team signing confirmed
- 3 hours ago
F1's Love Island 2.0: Wive to Survive
- Today 13:16
Toto Wolff's wild Mercedes plan: find F1 replacement and criticise from afar
- Today 12:05
F1's 'sad' rule changes could deliver Lewis Hamilton's eighth title...if Ferrari can shed loser gene
- Today 10:57
- 1
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august