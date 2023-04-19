Graham Shaw

Wednesday 19 April 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton is attending the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he was caught on camera 'porpoising'.

Why did new Sky Sports F1 star Bernie Collins leave Aston Martin?

Bernie Collins has outlined her reasons for leaving her role as head of race strategy at Aston Martin for a place in the Sky Sports F1 commentary team.

FIA UPHOLD Sainz Australian GP penalty after appeal

Carlos Sainz's time penalty at the Australian GP time penalty has been upheld after Ferrari's petition for a review was dismissed on Tuesday.

Horner revels in news Red Bull are DOMINATING rivals in F1 merch sales

Christian Horner has revelled in the news that Red Bull are dominating their rivals in F1 merch sales.

F1 legend explains why Perez can TOPPLE Verstappen

Sergio Perez has his sights set on the dethroning Max Verstappen after making a strong start to the 2023 season, according to F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi.

