Lewis Hamilton filmed porpoising at Coachella

Tuesday 18 April 2023 20:17

Lewis Hamilton is attending the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he was caught on camera 'porpoising'.

The phenomenon is a familiar one to Formula 1 fans, having watched Hamilton bouncing up and down in his Mercedes W13 last year, and his dance style mirrored his 2022 driving style during the festival.

Members of F1 Twitter all had the same response when they saw the video of Hamilton dancing, claiming "Lewis thought he was still in the W13."

Lewis is so funny when he dances

This is Las Vegas reloaded 😁 pic.twitter.com/NoPV21vr9L — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) April 17, 2023

Hamilton has been busy at Coachella, hanging out with other celebrities including actress Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, and model Shanina Shaik.

He also attended the Marc Jacobs pre-party and has been photographed in a range of designer outfits, including a shirt from the Fendi SS'23 collection.

Lewis at the Coachella music festival pic.twitter.com/0SOwPTjTlD — Lewis Hamilton News 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@LHamiltonNews_) April 17, 2023

Hamilton is making the most of the early season break, spending time with his family and attending events in the break between the Australian Grand Prix and Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

He was due to race in the Chinese Grand Prix, but that event was cancelled for 2023, giving F1 drivers three weeks off between races...

And giving Hamilton a chance to porpoise again!

