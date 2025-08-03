Lando Norris lost two positions on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso getting off to a stunning start.

Alonso put in a brilliant performance on Saturday to qualify up in fifth for Sunday's race around the Hungaroring, and quickly got himself past Norris and up into fourth.

Championship contender Norris also got overtaken by fellow Brit George Russell, dropping down to fifth as his rival Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set off down the road from their front row starts.

Leclerc got off to a brilliant start, and raced down the road from Piastri, breaking the DRS range that would have given the championship leader a helping hand in trying to get past the Ferrari star.

Leclerc's team-mate Lewis Hamilton, however, lost two positions on lap one, dropping down to 14th following a disastrous qualifying on Saturday.

Norris did manage to recover on lap three, getting back past Alonso and into fourth in what could prove to be a vitally important move for the rest of his race.

Aston Martin have had a difficult season

Alonso gets stunning Hungary start

Now 44 years of age, Alonso rolled back the years during the Hungarian GP, putting in an encouraging performance ahead of the 2026 regulation changes which Aston Martin hope will see them challenging for podiums once again.

Following a dismal start to the season, the Spaniard has picked up regular points since his home race in Spain, and is now close to surpassing team-mate Lance Stroll in the standings.

Stroll also put in a solid performance during Hungarian GP qualifying, and gave Aston Martin their best joint qualifying performance of the season on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Piastri's pursuit of Leclerc at the front started to heat up from lap 10 onwards, as the championship leader seeks his second successive Hungarian GP victory.

It's the first time in his young career that Piastri has gone into a race weekend as the reigning victor at a track.

