Stefano Domenicali has refused to rule out a fourth Formula 1 Grand Prix in the United States, arguing that three races is the right number 'for the next couple of years'.

With F1 cars heading to the streets of Las Vegas in November, America now has three races on the calendar, two of which have been introduced in the past two seasons.

Fans have welcomed the new races in the US, albeit with some alarm as to just how many races the country could get.

Liberty Media, who are the current owners of F1, are based in the United States and the stateside appetite for the sport has developed substantially since the release of Netflix's Drive to Survive.

It is no secret that F1 bosses are keen to further tap into the American audience, and Domenicali has now hinted that more US Grands Prix could be coming in the future.

Three's plenty, for now

Speaking with Sky Sports about the future of the F1 calendar, Domenicali said: "There is a lot of interest in far East Asia, more interest in the US.

"But in this moment, we have three [US races] which I think is the right number for the next couple of years.

"The most important thing is that every Grand Prix has to be different in terms of personality – we want to have the city living the event, that's the magic of Formula 1."

