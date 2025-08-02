Sky F1 star ABSENT at Hungarian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 star Ted Kravitz has confirmed his absence at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, as he enjoys some well earned rest heading into the summer break.

A popular feature will be missing from Sky’s broadcast of the Hungarian GP, with Kravitz enjoying some time away from the pitlane heading into August, thus confirming no 'Ted's Notebook' this weekend.

Kravitz revealed last weekend that he will instead be on holiday with his colleague Simon Lazenby as Natalie Pinkham takes over lead presenting duties in Budapest.

"I'm going on holidays, Simon [Lazenby] and I are going on a cycling tour of the North York Moors,” he explained.

Kravitz’s last notebook feature took place at Spa, where he revealed he was not only missing the Hungarian GP but also the first race back from the summer break at Zandvoort.

"So the notebook will return in Monza in the beginning of September, but I hope you enjoy your summer, I hope you enjoy the Budapest Grand Prix next week, and the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, I will see you with the notebook in Monza," Kravitz said.

Kravitz’s absence means there will be no ‘Ted’s Notebook’ for a whole month, with the feature returning for the first weekend in September at the Italian GP.

The 51-year-old takes viewers behind the scenes of the F1 paddock after most competitive sessions, discussing the main storylines from the weekend while wandering ad hoc into various hospitality suites and surprising fans, team personnel and F1 stars alike.

In the same video, Kravitz also revealed that he doesn’t watch Sunday’s grand prix until he gets home on Monday, as he is too busy focusing on his pitlane duties during a race weekend.

The Sky Sports reporter continued: “I'll listen to it in my ears, I'll tell the commentators what's happening in the pit lane, but oftentimes I can't watch the race because there isn't a TV screen where I'm standing."

