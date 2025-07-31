F1 deal including McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes activated ahead of Hungarian GP

The F1 store have activated a limited deal on select sale items ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The official online F1 merch retailer is running an extra 15 per cent OFF sale on the F1 store with items up for grabs from multiple F1 team kit collections including McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

The limited sale is running now and will last for the duration of the 14th round of the 2025 championship in Budapest, with special prices available on F1 merch until Monday, August 4, 2025 at 11:59pm.

Use the code F1ZOOM on any of the below products and more to receive an extra 15 per cent off while stocks last.

For fans of the iconic Italian F1 team Lewis Hamilton now calls home, the Scuderia Ferrari Puma Team Knitted Cap is available for just £23.80 here and the Unisex Scuderia Ferrari Puma Jacket in dark crimson is on sale with code F1ZOOM for only £67.15. Click here to shop the special edition jacket originally priced at £114.

The seven-time champion's former Mercedes team also have items on offer in the F1 store's latest sale from their official partnership with Adidas.

The Mercedes Adidas F1 Silver Arrows Zip Through Hoodie is a steal for only £42.50, with the discount code reducing the popular item to more than 50 per cent off its original price.

The Mercedes zip sweat is also eligible for use with code F1ZOOM without the hood, click here to shop.

The fight for the 2025 title will continue at the Hungaroring

So far this season, McLaren have dominated the constructors' championship, running away with the title after just 13 rounds. In the drivers' standings, the battle is between both papaya stars, but reigning champion Max Verstappen is still mathematically in contention.

Whilst Oscar Piastri may have got the better of team-mate Lando Norris last time out, the Brit has already had a season to remember with his stunning home victory at Silverstone at the start of July.

To commemorate Norris' first British GP win, why not purchase the McLaren New Era Special Edition Lando Norris Silverstone GP Bucket Hat, which is included in the F1 store sale here.

Click here to shop the full range of sale items while the deal lasts, with driver's personal merch also up for grabs, including pieces from the Max Verstappen range.

