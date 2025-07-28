Helmut Marko gave a bizarre and apparently unhelpful pep talk to Red Bull team employees after Christian Horner's sacking, it has been reported.

Horner's departure took many in the organisation by surprise when it was announced earlier this month, with speculation filling the void left by the lack of reasons given for his axing.

The Telegraph report that Marko talked to employees the day after Horner's dismissal, telling them to 'work 10 per cent harder' and 'smile more', phrases which some people can go their whole working lives without hearing outside of an employment tribunal.

One person present told the newspaper that the whole episode was 'really awkward', claiming that the 82-year-old had 'completely failed to read the room' with his comments and sentiment.

Horner replacement reveals talks

There is still an air of mystery surrounding Horner's dismissal at this, the first race in the team's history not being overseen by the 51-year-old.

Even his replacement, promoted Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies, admitted that he still hasn't been told exactly why the position became vacant for him at this time .

“The short answer is no, they haven’t," he said. "We didn’t get into the why and the why now. But they outlined the objectives they had for the team moving forward.”

Mekies has been in touch with Horner himself though, adding: “He was the first one to text, he was the first one to call. I think again this morning or yesterday, we texted each other. He has been nothing else than supportive, which is very impressive in the context.”

