Ferrari boss reaffirms 2023 F1 title aspirations despite slow start

Ferrari chairman John Elkann still has his eyes on the 2023 Formula 1 title despite being so far behind Red Bull after just three races.

The Scuderia have scored only 26 points at present having had both cars out of the points in Australia while Red Bull won their third race in a row.

This time last year, Ferrari was leading the way by some margin only for their season to implode as the races rolled on.

Elkann had to reassure employees of the company that they were still aiming to win the title this year having fallen so far away from the front of the pack over the winter.

Fred Vasseur was not pleased with a pointless weekend in Albert Park

Vasseur's challenge

Ferrari hired Fred Vasseur from Alfa Romeo to lead the team after Mattia Binotto resigned from the team principal role and Elkann trusts him to lead the way from now on.

"In 2022 we improved from the point of view of competitiveness," Elkann said.

"But our goal has always been to win, and Vasseur and the whole team are fully concentrated to achieve it "

