Horner hints at Ricciardo Red Bull testing plan

Sam Hall

Sunday 16 April 2023 16:58

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hinted at a return to track action for Daniel Ricciardo later this year.

The Australian rejoined Red Bull in a reserve capacity over the winter months after parting company with McLaren.

Despite his new position, Ricciardo is unlikely to feature on the track at a race weekend this year unless either Max Verstappen of Sergio Perez is unable to compete.

Speaking of Red Bull's plans for the 33-year-old, Horner said ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, "For us, it’s just positive to have him in the team, contributing to the team, to the drivers, to the engineering team.

"And hopefully, he'll rediscover his love for the sport.

"He'll do a bit of testing for us later in the year and we'll see how that how that goes for him. But I think it's a different experience.

"It must be very tough for him not being a race driver this weekend but he's thrown himself and embracing this new role."

Ricciardo "throwing himself" into new role

The Albert Park event marked Ricciardo's first weekend in the F1 paddock this year.

Reflecting on how the eight-time race winner has adapted to his new position, Horner added: "He's really throwing himself into it - sitting in all the briefings, he's been working hard on the simulator as well in the UK doing some race support and some development work on that.

"And Daniel's just a positive energy to have around and it's great to see him getting his mojo back, to see that big smile on his face and he lights up a room when he walks in.

"His popularity in Formula 1, even though he's not driving he's still probably the most popular driver here."

READ MORE: Ex-Red Bull F1 ace changes nationality to land Lamborghini role