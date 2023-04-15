Norris left gobsmacked by 'INSANE' McLaren special liveries

Joe Ellis

McLaren's special edition liveries for the Indianapolis 500 has left their Formula 1 star Lando Norris gobsmacked.

Arrow McLaren are paying tribute to the cars that won them the fabled motorsport 'Triple Crown' which includes the Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 200-lap oval bonanza at the Brickyard.

The Indy 500 will take place on the same weekend as the Monaco Grand Prix which makes winning the triple crown impossible in one year and only Graham Hill has ever done it as a driver.

McLaren will have four cars in the race with Pato O'Ward, Felix Roseqvist and Alexander Rossi in the special liveried cars. Tony Kanaan will race a fourth car for the team but his livery is yet to be revealed.

Lando Norris was in love with the liveries on his Instagram stories.

Throwback

Norris shared images of all three liveries on his Instagram stories, describing Rosenqvist's nod to the 1984 MP4-2 which won the Monaco Grand Prix as "actually insane."

The Swede's livery will be a familiar one for F1 fans as he sports the white and orange/red that highlighted McLaren's highly successful spell in the 1980s and 1990s.

O'Ward will drive a tribute all-black car in homage to the 1995 Le Mans-winning F1 GTR while Rossi will sport the familiar papaya that took Johnny Rutherford win the 1976 Indy 500.

