Max Verstappen, George Russell, Red Bull, Mercedes, Montreal, 2025

F1 urged to test Flintstones credentials of drivers by Red Bull

Max Verstappen, George Russell, Red Bull, Mercedes, Montreal, 2025

Red Bull have encouraged a massive change to the F1 calendar, suggesting a brand new race - with a twist.

With the sport in its pre-summer break lull on-track, with two entire raceless weekends between Silverstone and Spa, teams appear to be getting a little restless.

That lack of racing action appears to have sent social media managers a little silly (a 'silly season' if you will, note: desk editor please check if we already use this phrase for something else in F1) and led to Red Bull suggesting...carless races.

A video from Peru's annual 'Jockey Fest' went viral online in the last week or so, which saw 16 of the diminutive athletes swap four legs for two and sprint out of the traps for a 100m race down the straight of the Monterrico Racecourse.

Red Bull pitch new F1 race

Seeing this, Red Bull quote-tweeted a video of the event, adding: "We have a humble suggestion, @F1".

Racing Bulls' account co-signed the idea, while F1's own account 'noted' the idea (much the way that stewards have 'noted' some Max Verstappen squabbles over the years), and...well, wouldn't it just be a delight?

Of course, it might behoove Red Bull to remove car quality from the equation at the moment. Verstappen has complained near-constantly about the performance of the RB21, while team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has struggled even more to get a tune out of it.

Then again, Tsunoda - listed at a generous 5'4 - might not really have the stride length to challenge on foot either. Maybe he should've been a jockey? It doesn't sound like the greatest idea on paper, but could it go worse than his 2025 F1 season is?

