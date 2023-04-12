Ricciardo could have made SHOCK return to Alpine in 2023 after Szafnauer talks

Joe Ellis

Daniel Ricciardo could have signed to drive for Alpine in 2023 after talks to return to the French team were held, Otmar Szafnauer has revealed.

The Australian left what was the Renault team at the end of 2020 to join Lando Norris at McLaren after Carlos Sainz left for Ferrari.

But Ricciardo, 33, could not match his younger teammate often enough and he was dropped in favour of fellow Australian Oscar Piastri for the current season.

Ricciardo has now joined Red Bull as a test and reserve driver while also being a key figure in their public outreach.

He was in the Red Bull academy before reaching F1 in 2011 and took all but one of his race wins with the Milton Keynes-based team between 2014 and 2018.

Daniel Ricciardo has already been behind the wheel of old Red Bull cars this year

What could have been

Ricciardo's relationship with Renault had not ended on the best of terms but this did not stop Alpine team principal Szafnauer from seeing if he could tempt the Australian back to Enstone.

"We had discussions with Daniel, ended up with Pierre when he became available and he's signed with Red Bull no," Szafnauer said in Australia.

"But I think he's a fantastic racing driver.

"He's still young and I wouldn't be surprised if he's back racing in the future."

Should either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez be unable to compete in a race this season, Ricciardo would take over driving duties in his role as reserve.

