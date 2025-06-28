Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix FREE
Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.
Max Verstappen will be under the close eye of F1 fans at Red Bull's home race, and not only because of the glorious support of his adoring orange army.
The four-time champion is also one penalty point away from receiving a one-race ban from the sport, something that would surely be fatal for his chances of claiming a record-equalling fifth world championship title.
In order to avoid having to miss the British GP, Verstappen must keep it clean and avoid the ire of race stewards during the weekend in Spielberg.
Elsewhere, the intense championship battle between McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will continue in Austria, as Piastri seeks to further extend his 22-point lead over his rival.
Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Austrian Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!
What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Austrian Grand Prix?
Highlights of Saturday's qualifying session will air on Channel 4 at 6:30pm BST, with Steve Jones hosting an hour-long highlights package.
Attention will then switch to Sunday's race, and the broadcaster will have a longer, two-and-a-half hours highlights package at the same time of 6:30pm.
If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
