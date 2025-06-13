close global

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet share a kiss at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

5 things you never knew about Kelly Piquet, partner of F1 champion Max Verstappen

GPFans Staff
Brazilian model Kelly Piquet is a successful social media influencer, with over two million followers on her Instagram account.

She is also the partner of four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, and the pair have recently welcomed their first child into the world, with baby Lily Piquet-Verstappen joining the family.

But the pair have actually been together since 2020, making their relationship public in 2021, and Piquet has been seen at various F1 races since then.

Here are five things that you might not know about the 36-year-old, as she confirmed to publication SELFIE in a recent exclusive interview.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been together since 2020

Find out more about Kelly Piquet

When asked by the above publication to give readers five pieces of information that they might not know about her, Piquet decided to skip over her career as a model and influencer, as well as her relationship with Verstappen.

Instead, she focused on some food choices: "I like hamburgers much more than pizza," she revealed, before moving onto point number two: "I love bread with butter and jam."

While those first two won't exactly excite her plethora of followers, she then started to give a little bit more away in her next few points.

"3. I'm terrified of flying. People know I travel a lot, but I'm really scared of flying.

"4. I'm crazy about hand creams. I carry I don't know how many creams in my bag.

"5. I love reading horoscopes and star signs... I follow them very closely... As soon as my two daughters were born, I started reading them straight away and I love them."

F1 Standings

