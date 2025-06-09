F1 Recap: Verstappen retirement claim as Horner feud escalates
F1 Recap: Verstappen retirement claim as Horner feud escalates
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is set to retire this year according to an insider within Christian Horner's Red Bull outfit.
Ralf Schumacher hits back after Christian Horner F1 fallout
Ralf Schumacher has spoken out after a miscommunication exploded into a F1 fallout between the German and Christian Horner following the Spanish Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo crowned F1 party kings
Former Red Bull F1 mechanic Calum Nicholas has spoken about the party exploits of both Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.
New FIA steward to make debut at Canadian Grand Prix
A new FIA steward will be present at the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend.
Second F1 team named in Sergio Perez return talks
Former Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez has been linked with a surprise move to a current team on the grid, as rumours of his return to the sport get ever stronger.
