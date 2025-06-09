close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Monaco, 2025

F1 Recap: Verstappen retirement claim as Horner feud escalates

F1 Recap: Verstappen retirement claim as Horner feud escalates

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Monaco, 2025

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is set to retire this year according to an insider within Christian Horner's Red Bull outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

Ralf Schumacher hits back after Christian Horner F1 fallout

Ralf Schumacher - feud with Horner escalated.

Ralf Schumacher has spoken out after a miscommunication exploded into a F1 fallout between the German and Christian Horner following the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo crowned F1 party kings

Max and Danny are F1's party kings.

Former Red Bull F1 mechanic Calum Nicholas has spoken about the party exploits of both Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

New FIA steward to make debut at Canadian Grand Prix

The FIA will have a new steward in place in Montreal.

A new FIA steward will be present at the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Second F1 team named in Sergio Perez return talks

Sergio Perez looks set to return to the grid in 2026.

Former Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez has been linked with a surprise move to a current team on the grid, as rumours of his return to the sport get ever stronger.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo Ralf Schumacher
Max Verstappen will retire THIS YEAR says key Red Bull insider
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen will retire THIS YEAR says key Red Bull insider

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton and Verstappen earn in 2025?
F1 Driver Salaries

F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton and Verstappen earn in 2025?

  • June 8, 2025 16:57

Latest News

F1 Recap

F1 Recap: Verstappen retirement claim as Horner feud escalates

  • 35 minutes ago
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet shares adorable first pictures with baby Lily

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo crowned F1 party kings

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Second F1 team named in Sergio Perez return talks

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen will retire THIS YEAR says key Red Bull insider

  • Yesterday 19:57
Lewis Hamilton

George Russell reveals 'real reason' why Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x