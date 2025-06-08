F1 Recap: Max Verstappen marriage teased as champion puts £58m property up for sale

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has made a heartwarming slip-up in her first media appearance since the birth of her daughter Lily.

F1 champion selling incredible £58m mansion

Want to buy a house off a Formula 1 world champion? Now you can! On one condition...

The eight F1 race bans issued as Max Verstappen nears punishment

Max Verstappen’s potential race ban may feel like an embarrassment for the four-time world champion, but he would actually find himself in illustrious company should he have to miss a Formula 1 race in 2025.

Sebastian Vettel given Red Bull return boost after fresh update

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has been handed a boost amongst discussions of a return to his former team, Red Bull.

Christian Horner calls out FIA decision after major Red Bull F1 fiasco

Christian Horner has called out the FIA’s stewards and race director for their decision-making after a Red Bull team fiasco.

