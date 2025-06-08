close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen social photo

F1 Recap: Max Verstappen marriage teased as champion puts £58m property up for sale

F1 Recap: Max Verstappen marriage teased as champion puts £58m property up for sale

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen social photo

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has made a heartwarming slip-up in her first media appearance since the birth of her daughter Lily.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion selling incredible £58m mansion

Want to buy a house off a Formula 1 world champion? Now you can! On one condition...

➡️ READ MORE

The eight F1 race bans issued as Max Verstappen nears punishment

Max Verstappen’s potential race ban may feel like an embarrassment for the four-time world champion, but he would actually find himself in illustrious company should he have to miss a Formula 1 race in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Sebastian Vettel given Red Bull return boost after fresh update

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has been handed a boost amongst discussions of a return to his former team, Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner calls out FIA decision after major Red Bull F1 fiasco

Christian Horner has called out the FIA’s stewards and race director for their decision-making after a Red Bull team fiasco.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes F1 Sebastian Vettel Kelly Piquet
F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo tipped for comeback as star signing bid ramps up
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo tipped for comeback as star signing bid ramps up

  • June 7, 2025 23:58
F1 Recap: Ricciardo verdict declared on Red Bull return as Verstappen defence launched
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Ricciardo verdict declared on Red Bull return as Verstappen defence launched

  • June 6, 2025 23:55

Latest News

GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Max Verstappen marriage teased as champion puts £58m property up for sale

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles

  • 3 hours ago
Cadillac

Long-standing F1 curse makes Cadillac seat a poisoned chalice for Ricciardo, Perez and more

  • Yesterday 21:57
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ‘lost’ at Ferrari as bruising reality brought to light

  • Yesterday 20:58
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion addresses retirement

  • Yesterday 20:22
F1 News & Gossip

Late FIA penalty set to kick in at F1 star's next race

  • Yesterday 19:55
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
400.000+ views

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • 20 may
 FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x