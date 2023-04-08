Graham Shaw

Saturday 8 April 2023 13:57

It seems like everybody is doing it these days - forgetting that Lewis Hamilton DID NOT win an eighth F1 world title in Abu Dhabi in 2021. You can now add Lando Norris to the list.

Recently the thorny topic of that amazing finale in the desert a couple of years ago came to the fore when Hamilton was introduced as "eight-time world champion" at a Mercedes sponsor event in Malaysia.

And just days later, McLaren superstar Norris followed suit, forgetting himself during a streaming Q and A with fans.

Norris makes Hamilton world title faux pas

Pointing to helmets on a shelf near his seat, Norris says: "Here is when Lewis won his eighth world champ..." It was at this moment the 23-year-old realised his mistake.

The following seconds were a mix of hilarity and horror for the Bristol driver as he was clearly mortified by his faux pas.

Lando Norris calling Lewis Hamilton an 8 time world champion.



We love to see it.pic.twitter.com/kpL8sCcuYt — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) April 4, 2023

The controversial Abu Dhabi finale has again been big news through the last few days, first when controversial former FIA race director Michael Masi made his return to the F1 paddock during Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Then this week former FIA president Jean Todt spoke about his reaction to what happened during those incredible final laps back in 2021.

