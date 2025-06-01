close global

F1 Race Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch today's main event around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for FREE as the Spanish Grand Prix takes place at 3pm local time (CEST).

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start the race from pole having stolen the lead from papaya team-mate Lando Norris at the last opportunity during Saturday’s qualifying.

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will have to settle with lining up behind the McLarens as they lock out the front row for the first time in 27 years in Barcelona.

George Russell will join the Dutchman on the second row as the Mercedes star hopes to return to his consistent form displayed throughout the season up until last weekend’s Monaco GP.

So far in Barcelona the FIA’s new technical directive concerning flexi-wings has failed to shake up the order but with both Ferraris also starting in the top 10, the true pace of the top four teams should be made clear during this weekend’s 66-lap race.

The Spanish GP is not to be missed as it takes to the track in Barcelona for the last time, but how can you watch it in your region and what time will it be on where you are?

Spanish Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 1 2025

The Spanish GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
*SpainDAZN F1, Telecinco
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
*SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Spanish GP can be watched live on free-to-air channels RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) and ORF (Austria), the entire Spanish race weekend can be watched for free.

The Spanish Grand Prix is also free to watch on Mediaset's channel, Telecinco. DAZN holds the rights to Formula 1 in Spain, but an agreement was made to make the live coverage free to watch for the country's home race on the Telecinco channel.

F1 Standings

