F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Lando Norris will start Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix from pole position after breaking the track's lap record in qualifying on Saturday.

Charles Leclerc will start alongside him on the front row as he tries to win his home race for the second year in a row, with Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri behind his sister papaya car in third.

Those three drivers are overwhelmingly likely to define the race, with this year marking 40 years since a driver starting outside the front three won a dry race in the Principality.

There are some shifts lower down the field though, with multiple drivers affected by penalties. The highest profile is for Lewis Hamilton, who drops from fourth to seventh for impeding Max Verstappen on a push lap after receiving an inaccurate radio message.

Ollie Bearman dropped to the back of the grid from 17th thanks to a ten-place penalty picked up in practice for overtaking under a red flag, the largest penalty handed out so far in the weekend.

Lance Stroll, meanwhile, was penalised twice – being handed a one-place penalty for an incident in practice that left Charles Leclerc without a front wing, before having a three-place demotion pinned to him for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying.

Those penalties, combined with the larger one for Bearman, see Stroll drop from the 19th place he earned in qualifying down to...19th.

Here's the full starting grid for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

*Lewis Hamilton was given a three-place penalty for impeding Max Verstappen, Lance Stroll was given a one-place penalty for an incident with Charles Leclerc in FP1 and dropped a further three places for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying, and Ollie Bearman was given a ten-place penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions.

What time is the Monaco Grand Prix on today?

The Monaco Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, May 25 2025 at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00 PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SST) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes *Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

