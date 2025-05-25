close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Lando Norris will start Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix from pole position after breaking the track's lap record in qualifying on Saturday.

Charles Leclerc will start alongside him on the front row as he tries to win his home race for the second year in a row, with Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri behind his sister papaya car in third.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling

Those three drivers are overwhelmingly likely to define the race, with this year marking 40 years since a driver starting outside the front three won a dry race in the Principality.

There are some shifts lower down the field though, with multiple drivers affected by penalties. The highest profile is for Lewis Hamilton, who drops from fourth to seventh for impeding Max Verstappen on a push lap after receiving an inaccurate radio message.

Ollie Bearman dropped to the back of the grid from 17th thanks to a ten-place penalty picked up in practice for overtaking under a red flag, the largest penalty handed out so far in the weekend.

Lance Stroll, meanwhile, was penalised twice – being handed a one-place penalty for an incident in practice that left Charles Leclerc without a front wing, before having a three-place demotion pinned to him for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying.

Those penalties, combined with the larger one for Bearman, see Stroll drop from the 19th place he earned in qualifying down to...19th.

Here's the full starting grid for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Charles LeclercFerrari
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4Max VerstappenRed Bull
5Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
7Lewis Hamilton*Ferrari
8Esteban OconHaas
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
10Alex AlbonWilliams
11Carlos SainzWilliams
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
13Nico HulkenbergSauber
14George RussellMercedes
15Kimi AntonelliMercedes
16Gabriel BortoletoSauber
17Pierre GaslyAlpine
18Franco ColapintoAlpine
19Lance Stroll*Aston Martin
20Ollie Bearman*Haas

*Lewis Hamilton was given a three-place penalty for impeding Max Verstappen, Lance Stroll was given a one-place penalty for an incident with Charles Leclerc in FP1 and dropped a further three places for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying, and Ollie Bearman was given a ten-place penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions.

What time is the Monaco Grand Prix on today?

The Monaco Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, May 25 2025 at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SST)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
*ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton McLaren FIA Lando Norris Charles Leclerc
What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?
Monaco Grand Prix

What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?

  • Yesterday 22:57
Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson take aim at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton
F1 News & Gossip

Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson take aim at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 20:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling

  • 7 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 42 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Why F1 stars will pit after ONE LAP at Monaco Grand Prix

  • 57 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Daniel Ricciardo tribute made as Liam Lawson takes aim at F1 legend - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Monaco Grand Prix

What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x