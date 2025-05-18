Hamilton delivers spicy message as Alonso punch reveals F1 rival frustration - F1 Recap

A revitalised Lewis Hamilton delivered a spicy interview to the Italian media after the Imola Grand Prix, his first race with Ferrari in front of their home crowd.

Alonso delivers furious PUNCH after F1 rival frustration

Fernando Alonso’s frustration boiled to the surface during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, after onboard footage emerged of the F1 champion reacting furiously during the race.

IMOLA RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton launches stellar comeback as McLaren beaten at Imola Grand Prix

McLaren's dominance was toppled by Max Verstappen at the Imola Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton launched a stellar comeback having before suffered a disappointing weekend in Italy.

F1 champion’s car sets on FIRE at Imola Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin caught on fire at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, as the F1 champion made his first pit stop.

'Max Verstappen would be FURIOUS with McLaren'- Imola Grand Prix Hot Takes

GPFans contributors give their thoughts on a wild weekend at Imola as Verstappen ran rings around McLaren at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

