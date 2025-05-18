close global

Hamilton delivers spicy message as Alonso punch reveals F1 rival frustration - F1 Recap

A revitalised Lewis Hamilton delivered a spicy interview to the Italian media after the Imola Grand Prix, his first race with Ferrari in front of their home crowd.

Alonso delivers furious PUNCH after F1 rival frustration

Fernando Alonso’s frustration boiled to the surface during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, after onboard footage emerged of the F1 champion reacting furiously during the race.

IMOLA RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton launches stellar comeback as McLaren beaten at Imola Grand Prix

McLaren's dominance was toppled by Max Verstappen at the Imola Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton launched a stellar comeback having before suffered a disappointing weekend in Italy.

F1 champion’s car sets on FIRE at Imola Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin caught on fire at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, as the F1 champion made his first pit stop.

'Max Verstappen would be FURIOUS with McLaren'- Imola Grand Prix Hot Takes

GPFans contributors give their thoughts on a wild weekend at Imola as Verstappen ran rings around McLaren at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Aston Martin Fernando Alonso
Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton drama in Imola as F1 star hit by 20-place demotion verdict

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton delivers spicy message as Alonso punch reveals F1 rival frustration - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Imola Grand Prix

Valentino Rossi joins F1 team for shock Imola Grand Prix appearance

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alonso delivers furious PUNCH after F1 rival frustration

  • 3 hours ago
Racing News

Cadillac F1 hopeful FLIPS car in scary crash

  • Yesterday 20:58
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton gives SPICY Italian media interview after Imola race

  • Yesterday 19:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

F1 Standings

