Krack reveals when Aston Martin will get CRUCIAL car upgrades

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 5 April 2023 11:06 - Updated: 11:25

Aston Martin engineer Mike Krack has revealed that the team are set to bring upgrades to their 2023 car for the Azerbaijan, Emilia Romagna and Canadian Grands Prix.

The Silverstone-based team have made huge gains from the end of 2022, and are now considered to be among the closest challengers to reigning champions Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso has already secured three successive podiums for the team in his first three races with the outfit, after moving from Alpine in the off-season to replace the retired Sebastian Vettel.

Lance Stroll, meanwhile, has secured two solid points finishes after recovering from a pre-season training accident.

Aston Martin were able to develop their car at a rapid rate throughout 2022, and new facilities at their Silverstone base will only serve to accelerate their development.

Building on 2022

Krack, who has been the spearhead for the Aston Martin revolution over the past 12 months, explained that he is keen to follow a similar pattern to their 2022 development – which saw the car improve healthily over the course of the season.

Aston Martin's 2023 challenger has come on leaps and bounds since last season

“We will have some new parts in Baku, Imola, Montreal and some in Silverstone," he revealed, "but we will bring each small increment as soon as it is ready instead of waiting to lump everything together in big packages. It is an approach that worked well for us last year.

"In Australia, we brought a few small things to test, as we continue to learn about the AMR23, although nothing that was really an update. We are still trying to identify strengths, weaknesses, where we need to improve and where we should focus."

