Christian Horner caught in controversial Red Bull dispute as team principal exit confirmed - F1 Recap
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have been pictured in a heated discussion after Red Bull launched a protest against George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix.
Alpine announce immediate F1 team principal EXIT as official statement released
Alpine Formula 1 team have announced the immediate exit of team principal Oliver Oakes following the Miami Grand Prix.
Jack Doohan 'consoled' by motorsport legend as Alpine axe looms
Jack Doohan was spotted being consoled by motorsport legend, and his father, Mick Doohan at the Miami Grand Prix after he retired from the race during its opening stages.
Red Bull star BOOSTED after Miami Grand Prix penalties switch up order
Red Bull Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda has been boosted in the 2025 drivers' championship standings after a weekend of chaos at the Miami Grand Prix.
McLaren chief confirms Max Verstappen F1 signing talks
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has confirmed he engaged in talks with Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, over the champion’s contract during the Formula 1 winter break.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul