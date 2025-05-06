Christian Horner caught in controversial Red Bull dispute as team principal exit confirmed - F1 Recap

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have been pictured in a heated discussion after Red Bull launched a protest against George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Alpine announce immediate F1 team principal EXIT as official statement released

Alpine Formula 1 team have announced the immediate exit of team principal Oliver Oakes following the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Jack Doohan 'consoled' by motorsport legend as Alpine axe looms

Jack Doohan was spotted being consoled by motorsport legend, and his father, Mick Doohan at the Miami Grand Prix after he retired from the race during its opening stages.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star BOOSTED after Miami Grand Prix penalties switch up order

Red Bull Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda has been boosted in the 2025 drivers' championship standings after a weekend of chaos at the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren chief confirms Max Verstappen F1 signing talks

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has confirmed he engaged in talks with Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, over the champion’s contract during the Formula 1 winter break.

➡️ READ MORE

Related