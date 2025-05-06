close global

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner caught in heated discussion over Miami GP protest

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have been pictured in a heated discussion after Red Bull launched a protest against George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull submitted a protest to the stewards after Sunday’s race, where they claimed Russell failed to slow down under yellow flags, but the protest was dismissed and not investigated further.

However, a confrontation between Red Bull and Mercedes was captured outside of the stewards' room, with Adam Cooper sharing a picture of the two teams in a heated exchange in the paddock.

Wolff and Russell faced Christian Horner, who was surrounded by members of the Red Bull team such as Pierre Wache and Gianpiero Lambiase, with the team principal pictured during an intense delivery of speech towards his Mercedes rivals.

Russell escapes penalty at Miami Grand Prix

Russell finished ahead of Max Verstappen at the Miami Grand Prix and claimed the final spot on the podium with a P3 finish, nearly two seconds in front of the champion.

If the Mercedes star had been given a time penalty at the end, the race result could have been different for the pair with Russell demoted down to P4 and Verstappen promoted to the podium.

However, Verstappen’s P4 finish at the Miami Grand Prix and demotion to last place in the sprint, has dropped the champion 32 points behind Oscar Piastri at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Whilst the Dutchman sealed his third pole position of the season, he was unable to keep the McLarens at bay during the grand prix, eventually finishing almost 40 seconds behind the two papaya cars.

x