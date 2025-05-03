close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA announce deleted lap verdict for Lewis Hamilton at Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce deleted lap verdict for Lewis Hamilton at Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce deleted lap verdict for Lewis Hamilton at Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce deleted lap verdict for Lewis Hamilton at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have released the list of deleted lap times from sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton amongst the names of drivers who lost a time.

Hamilton was found to have exceeded track limits at Turn 17 which resulted in a deleted lap time, but thankfully for the Ferrari driver he did not have a competitive lap deleted, and he retained his P7 start for Saturday's sprint race.

The seven-time world champion was not the only driver to have a lap time deleted during sprint qualifying, and Isack Hadjar also exceeded track limits at Turn 17 with his time of 1:29.901 wiped from the timesheets at the beginning of the session.

Carlos Sainz was the third and final driver to exceed track limits, this time at Turn 15, in what was a miserable session for the Williams star who failed to make it into SQ3.

Hamilton struggles during sprint qualifying in Miami

Hamilton and Ferrari endured a rather anonymous sprint qualifying session in Miami, with Charles Leclerc also struggling, and he will start Saturday's sprint race in P6, just ahead of his team-mate.

Both drivers appeared despondent after the session and admitted that Ferrari lacked speed around the Miami International Autodrome, but also did not appear hopeful that they could recover ground in Saturday's sprint race.

"It was a better session. P1 was probably a bit better, the car was a bit better, the car was a bit nicer to drive. We are just lacking speed but we just keep working from there," Hamilton told the media after sprint qualifying.

Leclerc also bemoaned the pace of their Ferrari where he added: "The lap was good. But the pace is just not at all there for now, so it’s a bit annoying but it’s the way it is for now.

"I’ll try my best tomorrow to try to do something special with the start, but to be honest, there’s not much room for improvement today. It was just… that’s the pace of the car."

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time
1 17 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 16:34:03 1:29.901
2 17 44 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 16:42:44 PIT
3 15 55 Carlos Sainz Williams 16:59:28 PIT

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen handed official verdict as FIA announce punishment over 'dangerous' incident

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Charles Leclerc Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE
Miami Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE

  • Today 11:53

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen handed official verdict as FIA announce punishment over 'dangerous' incident

  • 3 minutes ago
Max Verstappen baby

Kelly Piquet finds the SWEETEST way to celebrate new baby with Max Verstappen

  • 44 minutes ago
F1 Off the Track

Record-breaking F1 car set for huge Miami sale

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce deleted lap verdict for Lewis Hamilton at Miami Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest today from South Florida

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x