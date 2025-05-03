FIA announce deleted lap verdict for Lewis Hamilton at Miami Grand Prix
The FIA have released the list of deleted lap times from sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton amongst the names of drivers who lost a time.
Hamilton was found to have exceeded track limits at Turn 17 which resulted in a deleted lap time, but thankfully for the Ferrari driver he did not have a competitive lap deleted, and he retained his P7 start for Saturday's sprint race.
The seven-time world champion was not the only driver to have a lap time deleted during sprint qualifying, and Isack Hadjar also exceeded track limits at Turn 17 with his time of 1:29.901 wiped from the timesheets at the beginning of the session.
Carlos Sainz was the third and final driver to exceed track limits, this time at Turn 15, in what was a miserable session for the Williams star who failed to make it into SQ3.
Hamilton struggles during sprint qualifying in Miami
Hamilton and Ferrari endured a rather anonymous sprint qualifying session in Miami, with Charles Leclerc also struggling, and he will start Saturday's sprint race in P6, just ahead of his team-mate.
Both drivers appeared despondent after the session and admitted that Ferrari lacked speed around the Miami International Autodrome, but also did not appear hopeful that they could recover ground in Saturday's sprint race.
"It was a better session. P1 was probably a bit better, the car was a bit better, the car was a bit nicer to drive. We are just lacking speed but we just keep working from there," Hamilton told the media after sprint qualifying.
Leclerc also bemoaned the pace of their Ferrari where he added: "The lap was good. But the pace is just not at all there for now, so it’s a bit annoying but it’s the way it is for now.
"I’ll try my best tomorrow to try to do something special with the start, but to be honest, there’s not much room for improvement today. It was just… that’s the pace of the car."
|No
|Turn
|Car
|Driver
|Competitor
|Time of Day
|Lap Time
|1
|17
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|16:34:03
|1:29.901
|2
|17
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|16:42:44
|PIT
|3
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16:59:28
|PIT
