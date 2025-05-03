Record-breaking F1 car set for huge Miami sale
A championship-winning Formula 1 car is set to go on sale ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.
But interested buyers will have to stump between £3.5million-£4.8million if they wish to get their hands on the record-breaking vehicle.
Brawn GP spent just one season competing in F1 having replaced Honda on the grid back in 2009, but it was a campaign to remember as they clinched two world championships.
And this Saturday, May 3, the groundbreaking 2009 Brawn GP chassis 001/01 will go under the hammer at Bonhams' Miami auction.
History made by Button and Barrichello
Driver pairing Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello entered the 2009 season expecting to be fighting it out at the bottom of the order, but surprisingly claimed eight race wins between them across the year.
Button's performances would be enough to earn him a first and only drivers' title, holding off the formidable challenge of Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, who would go on to win the next four in succession.
Barrichello was pipped to second place in the standings by the young German, but his vital contribution ensured that it was a double celebration for the F1 newcomers at the end of the year.
Their subsequent sale to Mercedes ahead of the following campaign made them the only team in F1 history to have a 100 per cent championship success rate.
