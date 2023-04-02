Australian Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after a day of carnage
F1 News
Australian Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after a day of carnage
After a day of carnage in Melbourne, the final classification for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix is FINALLY in the books.
After a wait of several hours, the FIA finally ruled on a protest by Haas about the race result following a chaotic race which had three red flags and a finish full of controversy.
The news that Haas' protest had failed, and Hulkenberg would remain P7 instead of claiming that elusive first ever F1 podium, allowed the final classification to be confirmed.
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?
Australian Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 2:32:38.371
2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.179
3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.769
4. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +3.082
5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +3.320
6. Lando Norris (McLaren): +3.701
7. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +4.939
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +5.382
9. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +5.713
10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +6.052
11. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +6.513
12. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +6.594
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): DNF
14. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): DNF
15. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): DNF
16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): DNF
17. Logan Sargeant (Williams): DNF
Not Classified
George Russell (Mercedes): DNF
Alex Albon (Williams): DNF
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): DNF
Fastest Lap
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 1:20.235 on lap 53
READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators