Sunday 2 April 2023 16:45 - Updated: 17:02

After a day of carnage in Melbourne, the final classification for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix is FINALLY in the books.

After a wait of several hours, the FIA finally ruled on a protest by Haas about the race result following a chaotic race which had three red flags and a finish full of controversy.

The news that Haas' protest had failed, and Hulkenberg would remain P7 instead of claiming that elusive first ever F1 podium, allowed the final classification to be confirmed.

Australian Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 2:32:38.371

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.179

3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.769

4. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +3.082

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +3.320

6. Lando Norris (McLaren): +3.701

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +4.939

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +5.382

9. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +5.713

10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +6.052

11. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +6.513

12. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +6.594

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): DNF

14. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): DNF

15. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): DNF

16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): DNF

17. Logan Sargeant (Williams): DNF

Not Classified

George Russell (Mercedes): DNF

Alex Albon (Williams): DNF

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): DNF

Fastest Lap

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 1:20.235 on lap 53

